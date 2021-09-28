It is time for the vaccine gloves to come off

Dear Editor,

I write this letter with a heavy heart as I watch with anguish, disappointment, and, unfortunately, anger, at the deteriorating COVID-19 situation both in Guyana and farther afield. I note that some politicians appear to be willing to sacrifice the wellbeing of their own constituents in exchange for their own personal political gain. I observe, too, that many policymakers appear too timid and indecisive to make the decisions and lead the enforcement of initiatives that will, according to the experts, contain and mitigate the terrifying effects of the ballooning pandemic. Additionally, I am disappointed that many persons are so self-centred and uncaring as to refuse to be vaccinated thereby putting themselves at risk of becoming seriously ill and saddling their loved ones with medical expenses, and perhaps, grief and funeral burdens.

Editor, I will be brutally blunt. The experts say that the only way out of this situation is through vaccination and other mitigation measures, but by far, mainly vaccination, as such, I will focus on that particular issue. Half of the world’s population has been vaccinated; the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective. It follows that Guyanese absolutely must be vaccinated; no question about it.

To this end, I believe that the time has come for government to stop tiptoeing around the issue; vaccination should be mandatory for everyone who wishes to be in a public space. Yes, I agree that such a mandate has autocratic overtones, however, I am convinced that if people are unwilling to take the steps necessary to protect their communities, then, forcing them to do so is entirely justified. People should not be allowed, in any civilised society, to endanger others; persons who disregard the health of others and have a high probability of spreading a deadly disease are free to remain within the confines of their homes. I believe, too, that persons in a position of influence such as religious leaders and political figures owe their followers a clear and unambiguous articulation of their positions. In particular, I am interested in hearing the political opposition say — without equivocation — that their constituents and all other persons should be vaccinated. Additionally, I would be interested in learning that all political leaders — including those in the opposition — stand against the misinformation and lies being peddled by ignorant or mischievous elements who continue to spread fake news.

Finally, to those individuals who refuse to be protected despite overwhelming scientific evidence that vaccines work, I say that my disappointment is beyond my ability to articulate. That you would endanger your own life is one thing, but that you would put your loved ones at risk of infection is quite another. And another thing, have you given any thought to the grief and pain to which you would subject your family and friends if you get sick and die; do you not care; what is wrong with you? Editor, it is time. It is time for the kid-gloves to come off. It is time for vaccination to be made mandatory. It is time for all politicians to openly and clearly explain to their constituents the importance of being vaccinated. It is time for vaccine-refusers to be pointedly informed of the selfishness of their decision. It is time for Guyanese to get serious about this pandemic, and put a stop to a crisis that is entirely within our power to contain.

Sincerely,

Mark DaCosta