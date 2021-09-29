GECOM approves ad for Chief Election Officer

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has finally approved a series of advertisements needed to fill vacancies including that of the Chief Election Officer (CEO).

Government-nominated commissioner Sase Gunraj told Stabroek News that at yesterday’s meeting the Commission approved the requirements and remuneration for six vacant positions within the secretariat.

“We’ve settled the ads and are expecting them to be disseminated soon. We want maximum coverage so we are looking to place it in as many places as possible…we wish to have the vacancies published as widely as possible…it will be on the Commission’s website, across social media and in various newspapers,” he shared.