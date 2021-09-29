Labour Ministry deploys 10 more safety officers across country

The Ministry of Labour has deployed 10 more Occupational Health and Safety Officers (OSH) across the regions of Guyana in an attempt to reduce workplace deaths especially in the mining sector.

During the opening session yesterday of the virtual consultation to develop an OSH programme, Minister Joseph Hamilton said he deeply concerned about workplace fatalities and tired of offering condolences to the relatives, co-workers and friends of the deceased.

“Workplace safety and health is a concern… since our human resources are very important to the development of this country of ours. In this regard, I have taken certain steps to ensure that all workers across this country are aware of the need to practice good workplace safety and health so that at the end of the day they can go home to their families,” Hamilton maintained.