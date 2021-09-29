DeSinco Trading makes donation to GFF

DeSinco Trading became the latest corporate to support the efforts of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), donating 40 cases of Arla Foods’ Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder for the utilization of players within the local associations and national team programmes.

This was confirmed by an official press release yesterday. According to the correspondence, the presentation occurred at the company’s Georgetown office. Speaking on behalf of the GFF, Marketing Committee Chairwoman Lisa Ahmad said, “DeSinco is no stranger to making contributions to football.

We want to echo our thanks for having the company back on board with us once again.