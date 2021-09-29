Former CWI communications manager dies from COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) marketing and communications manager, Imran Khan, died yesterday from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 42.

Khan, the chief communications officer of the Leader of Guyana Opposition, Joseph Harmon, spent the last week in the intensive care unit of the COVID-19 hospital in Liliendaal on the outskirts of the Guyana capital, where he died. He was not vaccinated.

In one of his last social media posts from his hospital bed last Sunday, Khan thanked friends and associates for praying for his recovery.