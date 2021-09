The police are on the hunt for two bandits who opened fire on a police patrol shortly after robbing a 26-year-old labourer at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm at Sugrim Singh Road, Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The police, in a statement yesterday said enquiries revealed that the victim, whose name was not provided, was heading south along Sugrim Singh road when he was confronted by the suspects.