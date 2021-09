A man was on Monday placed on $50,000 bail after he was charged with the attempted murder of a Canefield labourer.

Randall Latchman, 36, of Lot 39 Cumberland Village, East Canje Berbice appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, where he was read the charge of attempting to commit murder on Jeremy Massay, 54, labourer of Canefield, East Canje, Berbice.

The accused was placed on $50,000 bail and the matter was transferred to the Reliance Magistrate’s Court.