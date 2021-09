The Ministry of Health today said that as of September 29, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 786.

The latest fatalities are a woman, 74, from Region 10 on September 29; a man, 68, from Region Four on September 29; and a man, 69, from Region One on September 26.

None of the three persons was vaccinated for COVID-19