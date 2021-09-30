Gov’t has to play lead role in suicide prevention

Dear Editor,

The report that a young woman, Ashiana Sikandar, 21, of Number 71 Village Corentyne, Berbice was found hanging in the room shared by herself and husband on Monday September 20, 2021, has given rise to suspicion about the real cause of death. Ashiana was cremated on Friday September 24, 2021, just two weeks after “World Suicide Preven-tion Day” where the theme was, “Creating Hope through Action.”

Ashiana’s death by suicide has evoked outrage among segments of Guyanese. Ashiana was to visit her parents at Mon Repos shortly before but was apparently refused permission for that trip by her mother-in-law, according to her father Victor Sikandar.

Social media commentators are calling upon the authorities to launch a probe into Ashiana’s death. Ashiana’s father is calling for an investigation too.

The death of Ashiana also highlights vividly the level of abuse of women, particularly within families. It also reveals the gradual breakdown of the traditional family structure and values. An abused woman finds it exceedingly difficult to escape from a hostile and abusive environment as well as from the economic dependence upon her husband/partner, particularly when they have children born out of the relationship.

If one says hypothetically that Ashiana took her own life by hanging, then it is likely that she was overwhelmed with social and psychological problems. The death by suicide suggests an unstable and explosive home situation. The trouble is that most abused persons are afraid to tell their stories because of “shame” and because of threats by their partner.

To cope with stressful life situations also afflicts many single persons who find rejection, loss of status, isolation, and cultural pressures almost unassailable. These are the major factors contributing to suicide and attempt. Rejection, for example, was the main factor that accounted for the lives of two young lovers whose alliance was rejected by the young man’s parents. Loss of status is exemplified by the two dismissed sugar workers who took their lives because they felt socially inadequate as they could no longer provide the material support for their respective family. Their self-esteem was crushed.

The pattern and contributory factors of suicide could help to determine risk factors and guide intervention strategies. In Guyana data on suicide that have been analyzed show some interesting features: (i) more men (3x) than women take their lives (suicide) ; (ii) more women than men attempt to take their lives (attempted suicide); (iii) for the act of every suicide there are at least 6 attempts at suicide; (iv) suicide and attempted suicide mainly occur in rural/villages; (v) most suicides and attempts are by persons below 40 years; (vi) most common methods of suicide and attempted suicide are ingestion of weedicides/herbicides and hanging; (vii) suicide/attempt may be spontaneous or planned; (viii) ready access to cell phones and transportation reduces suicide fatalities; (ix) most victims of suicide and attempts are East Indians (75%); (x) and most suicides and attempts are linked to rejection, loss of status, isolation, and cultural pressures.

A crucial point is that many suicides and attempts are linked to mental illness. In the United States, for example, more than 30% of all suicides/attempts are linked to the mental illness called bipolar disorder. The Guyana data that were perused do not have this type of information.

As part of its programme to lessen frustration and create hope among vulnerable groups and thus reduce suicide/attempted suicide, the Human Services Ministry has instituted various measures including the Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) and rendering special assistance to groups at risk.

Victims of suicide and attempt have no constituency, and it is imperative therefore for the government to play a leading role in suicide prevention. NGOs could become active partners if they are provided with necessary resources.

Yours faithfully,

Dr Tara Singh