Dear Editor,

The house next to mine is unoccupied. I have heard that the owners are overseas. About three weeks ago a zinc came loose on their water tank structure and is making a helluva racket when the wind blows. And since this is WCB the wind blows all the time. I cannot be at peace in the day and it is umpteen times worse in the night when everything is quiet. It seems like twenty people are working on the roof. I cannot get good sleep.

I heard that the property belongs to a very close relative of Jumbo Jet of Bush Lot, WCB so I called them. These people have been extremely unhelpful. They refused to fix the problem. I asked who the owner was. They did not give me a straight answer, instead choosing to speak in a round-about way without telling me the name of the owner. I asked if I could have the number of the owner so that I could call them but they acted like if they had no idea who the owner was. I spoke to some people who once used to live there and they told me that the owner is related to Jumbo Jet. I spoke to the NDC. These people are pathetic. And I say that based on past interactions with them. They said they can’t do anything. I called 911 and they are, OMG, no help whatsoever.

So now I am left to endure this abominable noise. I have shown this situation to friends of mine and they are shocked that I have to endure this. I feel that I am losing my mind and truthfully I will not be responsible for my actions in the near future. I am seething with rage. Shame on this country where no justice can be had. Can anyone help me or do I have to do something that will make headlines? I am at my wits end and I am very, very, very angry. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Brian Samaroo