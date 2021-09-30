Workers and owners’ interests are not only compatible but are one and the same

Dear Editor,

Somehow in a contemplative mood, I recall Personnel colleague practitioner Emamudeen Khan and I got a motion unanimously passed at a Bookers’ Sugar Estates Personnel Officers’ Conference 1965, to organize the First Conference of Personnel Officers in Government and Industry. The forty-one participants of the subsequent meeting included representations of:

– Public Service Commission

– Public Service Training Centre

– Ministry of Works & Hydraulics

– Transport & Harbour Department,

– General Post Office,

– Mayor and City Council

– Sprostons Ltd

– Wieting & Richter, along with the

– Sugar Industry Welfare Fund Committee

– Bookers Sugar Estates

– Demerara Co.

– Guyana Sugar Producers’ Association; and

– Other Companies of the Booker Group

The conference agreed on the founding of the National Personnel Officers’ Association – registered in 1966. A range of training courses were held on the immediate years following with participants including the Ministries of:

– Agriculture & Natural Resources

– Communications

– External Affairs

– Finance

– Health

– Housing and Reconstruction

– Labour, and the

– Public Service Commission

– USAID

The range of lecturers involved included:

– Minister of Information – Martin Carter

– Chief Personnel Officer, BSE – Harold Davis

– Personnel Manager, Booker Group of Companies – Edmund Richards

– Permanent Secretary, Public Service Ministry – David Ford

– Secretary, Clerical & Commercial Workers’ Union – George DePeana

– Professor of Public Administration, University of Guyana – Dr. Bertram Collins

– Executive Director, Bookers Rum Company Ltd – Pat Thompson

– Assistant General Manager, Demerara Bauxite Co. Ltd. – Bob Rosane

One particular series of training was in ‘Perspectives of Management’ conducted by the Head of then Administrative Staff College, Henley, United Kingdom. By 1969 there was generated so much excitement amongst members of varying professions that it became necessary to absorb them into a transformed new legal entity – registered as the Guyana Institute of Management (GIM). By 1973 the organisation was producing a quarterly magazine titled ‘Developing Management’, each edition of which featured a ‘Manager-on-the-Spot’ interview. As its Editor, I have always recalled the interview I did with Peter D’Aguiar, then Chairman of Banks DIH. He talked of the informative experience he had during a business course in Trinidad and Tobago during which he was allowed access to a study conducted for the Bookers Group about the manufacture of beer. But they could not come up with the budget to fund its manufacture. Peter D’Aguiar then conceived of the first shareholding construct in the local private sector, at an offering of one dollar per share. Incidentally he was later Advisor to the Banks Beer development project in Barbados.

Several insights emerged from the interview I had in his Demico House Office, in Stabroek Square, where was started the first take-away service in the country, of ‘Chicken-in-the-Rough’. Here is a quote recorded from the interview: “Well I am a firm believer that the workers and the owners’ interests are not only compatible but are one and the same…I believe in keeping workers informed as much as possible as to what the company is trying to do, and how it is trying to achieve its objectives. I like the worker to be a shareholder? If space is affordable.” Please see below photo of the members of the NPOA’s First Executive Committee. Note our first female executive – most welcome! L to R: Edmund Richards – President, Elsie Mc Watt – Asst. Secty, Dennis D’Ornellas – Member, Selwyn Daly – Member, Gordon Marshall – Member, Cecil Outridge – Treasurer, Earl John – Vice President, Bernard Crawford – Secretary

Sincerely,

E.B. John