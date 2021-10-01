Corentyne man on $250,000 bail over death of brother

A Corentyne man was yesterday placed on $250,000 bail after he was charged over his brother, Lakeram Dhurup’s death.

Deodat Dhurup, also known as “Lil one”, 30, of Lot 95, Number 71 Village, Corentyne, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court where the charge of manslaughter was read to him.

An unrepresented Dhurup was not required to plead to the charge.

He was placed on $250,000 bail and was ordered to lodge his passport and report to the Springlands Police Station every Friday. He will return to court on October 7.