Man, 86, gets NIS pension after 26-year wait

Receiving his pension from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) 26 years after retiring is a day Mon Repos resident, Shamean Matthews, thought would never come.

Years of constant back and forth and many disappointing enquiries had forced him to give up. But at the announcement of an outreach to his community by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh and the NIS, he decided to try “one last time.”

At the outreach held earlier this year, Matthews said he approached the Minister and related his tribulations of the past 25 years.