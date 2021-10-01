Guyana News

Man, 86, gets NIS pension after 26-year wait

86-year-old Shamean Matthews (seated 3rd from left) among other pensioners who received their pension books along with Dr Ashni Singh (standing 5th from left), the Board of Directors and NIS General Manager Holly Greaves (standing 4th from left).
Receiving his pension from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) 26 years after retiring is a day Mon Repos resident, Shamean Matthews, thought would never come.

Years of constant back and forth and many disappointing enquiries had forced him to give up. But at the announcement of an outreach to his community by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh and the NIS, he decided to try “one last time.”

At the outreach held earlier this year, Matthews said he approached the Minister and related his tribulations of the past 25 years.