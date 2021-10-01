Buxton United Football Club to host special general assembly

East Coast Demerara heavyweight, Buxton United Football Club, will stage a special general assembly on Sunday, October 17, at the Friendship Primary School from 4 pm.

This was confirmed by a release signed by club secretary, Eton Moses. The document states: “The management of BUFC, in its quest to fulfil its constitutional obligation to the club and to the Guyana Football Federation, will be holding a special general meeting. This meeting will be held at the Friendship Primary School, ECD, at 4pm on the 17thof October 2021.”

Among the major topics on the agenda are the election of office bearers, a motion to regularise the election not held at the constitutionally due time, and the report on club finances and donations received.