Jagdeo announces $250,000 grant for severed sugar workers 

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo today announced in Skeldon, Upper Corentyne, that severed sugar workers will receive $250,000 each.

He said the distribution would be done at least by the end of January, 2022.

He also ordered GuySuCo to carry out a survey on all sugar workers so as to determine whether they are employed, unemployed and/or seeking employment in the sugar industry or elsewhere.

Jagdeo, who is meeting with workers from various industries in Region Six today, also spoke of the need for workers within the oil and gas sector.

He said the necessary training would be done at the GuySuCo Training Centre in Port Mourant so as to ensure Berbicians benefit from these opportunities.

Around 7,000 sugar workers were severed by the former APNU+AFC administration from the Wales, Skeldon, Rosehall and Enmore estates. The PPP/C has vowed to reopen the Skeldon, Rosehall and Enmore estates.