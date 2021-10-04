Dear Editor,

Strange things do happen for which the scientific explanations are not always readily available. With respect to the origin of the fire at the Brickdam Police Station the Police reported that a prisoner inserted a lit sponge into a ventilation duct. Had that been the case the prisoners would have been overwhelmed with smoke, thus causing major smoke inhalation and possibly death. The science just does not add up.

Do we need an international team to investigate this fire? This may turn out to be a major embarrassment to Guyana.

Sincerely,

Abraham David