GBTI presents Haitian relief cheque of $1.538m to PM

Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) CEO (ag) James Foster yesterday presented a cheque valued at $1.538m generated from the GBTI Haiti Disaster Relief Fund to Prime Minister Mark Phillips.

Foster, in a press release from the Bank, said that GBTI activated the Fund following the devastating earthquake in Haiti in August and encouraged public support.

The release said that the donation is a collective effort of the bank, its employees and members of the public who willingly joined the effort.

The release said that Phillips lauded GBTI’s corporate initiative.

GBTI extended its gratitude to all those who contributed to the fund.