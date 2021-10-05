Miners testing new mercury reducing technology

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) and the Ministry of Natural Resources have signed an agreement for the acquisition of mineral processing technology that can increase recovery of gold and ultimately reduce the use of mercury.

A joint release on Friday from the GGDMA and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) said that the “Riven Mineral Recovery System” will be pilot-tested for the next 12 months in Guyana’s mining sector. The release said that it is part of the GGDMA’s commitment to exploring and finding effective and feasible technological solutions to improve recovery effectiveness while reducing the use of mercury in small and medium scale (SMS) mining operations.