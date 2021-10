The Ministry of Health is investigating the case of a 13-year-old Region One boy who died yesterday, hours after he was administered the second dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The dead child has been identified as Joshua Henry, a resident of Moruca, Region One. He attended the Santa Rosa Secondary school.

Contacted last night, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony told Stabroek News that the Ministry is aware of Henry’s death and an investigation has been launched.