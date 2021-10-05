Our Indigenous progressives must invest in communal lands

Dear Editor,

Our presence in what is now the interior of the country or, as our coastland ‘brethrens’ called it ‘the bush’, has been for thousands of years, where we co-existed with nature and kept the forest intact for centuries. European colonization of South America also triggered the establishment of international boundaries of Northern South America engineered to establish nation states like: Suriname, Venezuela and Brazil in the 17th and 18th centuries. The historical fact of our presence in the interior also contributed in completing the geographic land mass of Guyana today which comprise of the coast and the capital, Georgetown. A valid justification for government to grant us demarcated titled lands which could also serve to settle Venezuela’s so called disputed claim of the Essequibo region.

While pontificating on the above we must remember that we are living in a world where most ‘opportunities’ are concentrated in urban areas and cities; a reality that generates outward migration or internal migration in a country. In Guyana our young indigenous people migrate to the city and other urban areas to ‘excel in life’ given the ‘lack of opportunities’ in our communities. A socioeconomic reality of conventional development involves cash and the so called modern lifestyle which is irresistible for us. This system of living propelled by mainstream education makes us strive for upward mobility which is a good thing; ‘to get up in life’ is a perception that what is in the cities is ‘better’ than what we have at home. Additionally, our migration to the ‘bright-lights’ and urban places in search of better opportunities to excel in life, assists us to contribute to the country’s ‘development’ which is pivotal, like any other Guyanese. However, it should not make us forget our communities, since to return to our home and cultivate our lands is important to us as young and exposed folks.

As Indigenous people, it is important to have large lands for agriculture and husbandry in our communities thus, it’s paramount for the ‘modern young Indigenous peoples’ to elevate themselves in the city, but at the same time try to make use of the lands at homes. We must remember that we are not accustomed to the confinement of small rooms in cities. We are a people who love huge land spaces for our comfort and other important means. Furthermore, it’s good to highlight that we can also excel in life anywhere when given opportunities, just as those successful people in cities and elsewhere. Hence, there is need for those ‘entrepreneur – minded Indigenous folks’ to invest in communal lands, and simultaneously, establish collective grassroot associations. Indigenous entrepreneurs must push for better agricultural service for farmers to sell their products, including to form cooperatives comprised of local businessmen etc., which can allow them to be beneficiaries of more lands (following the state mandate). Having business establishments in the city can contribute to Guyana’s advancement oriented by the Indigenous worldview of sustainable development supporting progressive young indigenous to value the importance of ‘progressive agriculture’ in their communities.

Sincerely,

Medino Abraham