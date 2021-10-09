Chinese national suspected to have drowned

A Chinese national is suspected to have drowned after he went to swim at the Trail Boss Landing, Essequibo, and reportedly went under water and never resurfaced.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that according to information received, Sude Tui, 57, of China, who was employed at Huixin Mining Company at Buck Hall, Essequibo River, and one of his friends went down to the river to take a bath on Wednesday. The men were reported to have been wearing life jackets at the time. The police were informed that after about five minutes the men took off the jackets and returned to the water.