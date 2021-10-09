Gandhi, because of his life’s work, has every connection to Guyana

Dear Editor,

I take all the points raised in the SN editorial of October 8, 2021: “Gandhi renaming” as matters to consider. However, I wish to state that Gandhi – like Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jnr – is not a personality limited by geographical or national boundaries.

Because of their life’s work, achievements and guiding philosophies of non-violence, they all belong to all humanity. Gandhi, therefore, has every connection to Guyana as he does to every single part of our world where he is celebrated and honoured by statues, the naming of streets, buildings, and institutions that promote his philosophy of peace and non-violence.

Guyana would benefit greatly from such a reminder as we go about our daily life.

Sincerely,

Ryhaan Shah