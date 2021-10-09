Making the right choices

The period between the last week in September and the second week in October always feels like that interval between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day for me.

Since I got married, it has been a constant chapter of celebration, because I leap straight from my birthday to my wedding anniversary. I strategically planned my wedding date so that I would be a “young bride”. Admittedly, I was consumed by the societal pressure to be married before I turned 30, even though getting married was something that I was always certain about and had been the determining factor in every relationship I had been in.

I suppose 30 is used by society to pressure women because this is the age they are usually reminded of their ticking biological clock. I have been more certain about marriage than I was of children, which is a relatively uncommon thing to hear and even more so for someone who has been married for six years.