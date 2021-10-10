Vigilance woman dies after suffering heart attack on stairs of court building

A Vigilance, East Coast Demerara vendor collapsed and eventually died after suffering a heart attack while making her way into the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Dead is Gloria Thomas-McLean, 58, of Vigilance, who was a mother of five.

Gloria’s husband, Sidney McLean said that he was told by his wife’s son that she collapsed while climbing the stairs of the court building. “She didn’t even make it into the courtroom,” Sidney said. He explained that his wife had accompanied her son to the court around 9.30 am for a case the police had against him.