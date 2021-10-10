Our children are suffering at this school

Dear Editor,

I am a parent of two children attending New Market Primary School in No. 64 Village Corentyne Berbice. I am very frustrated. The headteacher of the school is bullying the parents to purchase workbooks that she and another teacher at the school prepared. It is $2500 for Grade 1 and $3000 for Grade 2. This workbook is ONLY for 5 weeks. I can’t afford to pay $5500 every 5 weeks, it is too expensive and I know many others who can’t but are afraid to speak. To register my child in the Grade 1, the headteacher demanded that I had to pay $2500. One parent advised me to pay or else she will victimize my children because it happens to her children. Complaints to the other teachers goes on deaf ears since they are saying they can’t do anything, they too are being bullied.

Days when my children are not in school no work comes online and the teachers are saying they are in school every day regardless if their class is in school or not and they can’t teach face to face and online also. This is so unfair. This community is made up of fishermen and farmers – even though we have young people most did not go far in school. Our children are suffering. Calls were made to the Department of Education Region Six and no one came. The Ministry of Education, Georgetown needs to send someone to visit this school. They need to listen to the complaints of the parents and teachers. If they show up parents are going to be there. Honourable Minister Priya Manickhand, I am pleading with you to look into this matter.

Sincerely,

Name and Address Provided