The URP is calling for a passport office in Regions 2 and 7

Dear Editor,

The United Republican Party (URP) is calling for a Passport Office to be placed in Region 2, Pomeroon – Supenaam and at a feasible time, one for Region Seven, Cuyuni-Mazaruni. This call comes as a result of numerous complaints and requests by the citizens of these regions, more so by Region Two. At present, a majority of the Public Service offices have been decentralized and regional capacities have been established, Region 2 also being a beneficiary to this initiative. However, a passport The office was never established in the region for no clear reason. The citizens expressed that one was promised to them since 2011 but of course the promise was never fulfilled. Similar sentiments were shared by the Region 7 – Bartica residents.

The URP noted several advantages to having a Passport Office in these two regions. One of the most valid reasons being the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to limit our capacity country-wide. The central Passport Office in Region 4, Georgetown, only has the capacity to handle one hundred (100) applicants per day and once that one hundred is met, the rest of the applicants have turned away. Therefore, if one is to travel all the way from the Pomeroon-Supenaam region or Cuyuni-Mazaruni region and ends up getting declined, then we will see monies being wasted from the already limited pockets of our brothers and sisters and the mental fatigue will only grow beyond normal. Also, from a public health perspective, it is always better to limit movements between regions in a pandemic. There are many other reasons which can be mentioned such as financial strain, mobility, ease of access and ease of conducting business and last but not least, giving our citizens their right to a Passport.

The URP urges the current administration to please assist the tax-paying citizens of these two regions. We must ensure the comfort of our people and we must try to understand their plea from their point of view. We are hopeful to have these offices accommodated within the new budgetary year or if possible, before the end of 2021.

Sincerely,

The United Republican Party