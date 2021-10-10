Eight players shortlisted for FIBA AmeriCup Championship

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) has shortlisted eight players who will form the core of their men’s 3×3 team, which will participate in the upcoming FIBA AmeriCup Championship in Miami, Florida, from November 12-14. This was confirmed by the GABF president Michael Singh during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport. According to Singh, two overseas-based players along with six local individuals, will form the provisional roster for Guyana at the championship.

He explained, “On the men’s team, they are eight players we are looking at. They are Ryan Stephney, Stanton Rose, Nikkoloi Smith, Travis Burnett, Gordon James (overseas), Delon Bovell (overseas), Timothy Thompson, and Akeem Crandon. Those are the eight people we will be pulling the team from.”