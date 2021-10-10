Fuelling up for competition or training

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport hosted its inaugural Sports Conference recently and one of the many topics discussed was sports nutrition.

It was emphasized that along with strength and conditioning, adequate rest and optimum nutrition are some of the important facets that make an athlete elite.

But whether you are an elite or just a casual exerciser, there are some nutrition principles that should be followed when it comes to meals and timing of consumption. Pre-game, match or training meals are meant to fuel athletes’ energy and muscle during exercise as well as prevent hunger from occurring.

As a nutritionist, I tell athletes, my clients, and friends that the best fuel prior to a game or long training session is high in carbs, moderate to low protein and low in fat. I also advise them to avoid fibre as well, to prevent any stomach discomfort or bloating. The closer the time to the workout, the more the focus should be on fast digesting carbs.

Some rules to follow are:

1. A full meal with about 80 grammes of carbs should be eaten three to four hours prior to the event.

2. As you get closer to the event or training carb amount decreases.

3. Using slow release carbs (high branched cyclic dextrin) or adding protein to a meal can help slow how fast carbs are absorbed and increase the length of time you can use them.

4. Make sure you also consider electrolytes for hydration which help with carb absorption.

5. If you have an early game or training session, consider the meal you are having the evening before. This has to be taken into the equation because it will also feed into your fuel for the following day.

6. Early games or training should be fuelled with about 30 grammes of carbs five minutes before the event to maintain energy and blood flow to your muscles.

(Make sure this is something you can keep down: a powder in 6 oz water, or my favourite — Welch’s fruit snacks is ideal).

7. If you can’t eat before a game or training, I strongly recommend a liquid carb to fuel the workout.

8. Employ deep breathing for a few minutes to allow your body to get out of fight or flight and accept food to use for fuel.

The numbers are averages and you should consider your body weight and activity level or hire a nutritionist to get a precise nutrition plan for maximal performance.