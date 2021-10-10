Literacy – the basic building block of nationhood

I do not think the intelligent and opened-minded Minister of Education will mind me delivering little, well-meant lectures to her from time to time. This one concerns the need to make heroic efforts to eliminate functional illiteracy from society as a matter of priority.

It has been said time and time again and I will repeat it now. Societies to the extent that they are illiterate are voiceless, powerless and culturally oppressed. They are worse off in terms of life expectation, infant mortality, educational provision, nutrition, health services and income per capita. Industries are less developed and agriculture is less productive. Functional illiteracy linked to the spread of a completely unread under-class is one of the most troubling phenomena of our time. The repercussions are profoundly negative for public administration, the growth of business, the success of investment, technological progress, cultural development and the life and death battle against poverty and drugs and crime.