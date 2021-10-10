Differences from change

One of the most powerful influences in our culture operate on folks like me who are involved, whether we like it or not, with the various shifts that come about from time to time, some as reaction, some as possibilities, or suggestions for possibilities. A recent example is a comment I saw from Ron Lammy, positioned abroad, and referring to an email from me, going back a year or more, regarding some possibility or other I had proposed (something I have completely forgotten) but to make the point that while we are presumed to be all on board these ventures with good intentions, as Ron is, the reality is that the creature we are wrestling with is itself going through one morph or another, resulting in change…summarily put, change is the constant, it is not a one-shot post and gone away, or itself on a new track, as time and tide inevitably intervenes again and again, distorting, or renewing, or even abandoning what went before.