Security guards are usually ‘just following instructions’

“It is not easy being a security guard in this country right now, especially since people have to show the COVID vaccine card. Is like you become a enemy to people. Especially seeing that we is female — and for me as a female — it really hard out there,” said a single mother of four who works as a security guard in the city.

Recently there was an altercation at the Water Street location of the Republic Bank between a security guard and a woman with a young child. In a video of part of the incident, the security guard (a woman) appeared to be pushing the woman who had one foot inside the bank’s door. Reports are that the woman had a young child in her arms, who fell to the ground when she was pushed. An investigation has been launched. If indeed the woman was pushed while the child was in her arms that is inexcusable. But an investigation cannot be carried out here, so it is up to the relevant authority to do so. I believe a police report would be prudent.

Following this incident and the scathing condemnation of the guard, especially on social media, this sister reached out to me to share her experience as a guard in the city.