Guyanese woman faces expensive court battles after bid to end abusive relationship in Mauritius

Guyanese Teresa de Freitas is fighting legal battles in a distant land to get her life back on track, as well as to prevent her ex-partner, who is not the child’s father, from gaining custody of her young daughter.

de Freitas revealed that the man, Terry Smith, has filed suit for custody of the child, one of 19 claims – 18 civil and one cri-minal – he has launched against her in court in the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius. She, in turn, has filed four civil lawsuits against him.

It was after she ended the relationship with Smith, the 47-year-old mother of one said, that things got really ugly and today she is almost penniless as she has no access to her bank accounts and she is barred from leaving the island because of the custody battle.