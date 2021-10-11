Guyanese at Indentureship Conference in New Zealand

Dear Editor,

Last weekend (Oct 9-11), several Guyanese, including this writer, were to present papers on the experience of indentured laborers and their descendants at the International Conference on Old and New Indenture: Labour Practices and Human Rights. The conference is being hosted by a university in New Zealand. Several Guyanese, including this writer, have helped with its planning and organizing. Among the other presenters are Ravi Dev, Baytoram Ramharack, and Lomarsh Roopnarine.

A release from the organizers says that the trans-disciplinary conference has brought together national and international scholars and social justice activists to provide a concerted emphasis on labour exploitation and migration as a present-day humanitarian crisis. The conference also seeks to understand past labour exploitations through blackbirding, slavery and indenture as a social justice issue that continues to have consequences for the present.

The Conference Convener is Dr. Farzana Gounder, IPU, New Zealand

Website: http://fias.org.fj; http://globalgirmitinstitute.org

Main Link to proceedings are: https://events.zoom.us/eo/ADs0EqizH-O62_FH00oQ-u_BBl6qIIIGCRc2XthcN VUEMR3UAllx31WSIE0DahmZyqL7erM

Day 1 – https://events.zoom.us/e/view/Kgp3aDhJTD2wYPJTD0gQ8Q

Day 2 – https://events.zoom.us/e/view/BoHx6w9hRoGibIqK88KUEA

Day 3 – https://events.zoom.us/e/view/A-U-paqcRzONMun30Z9GcA

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram