GuySuCo has to speak more about its present TC/TS ratio

Dear Editor,

We are getting mixed signals re the sugar estates. I am not sure of the direction and if there is any strategy. The decision to reopen the estates has to be followed by ensuring a clear understanding of the problem i.e. why production fell from 3.4 tons of sugar per acre (TSA) to actually below 2.4 TSA. I am reading about packaging and increased prices but nothing about how to improve the efficiency of the field and factories.

We are not hearing anything about the diversification. We can no longer afford “routinism”. It is time for some vision and creativity. It is time for those in charge to have discussions with persons who are knowledgeable. The industry needs a think tank. Can anyone tell if such has been set up. I do not believe the new CEO has much knowledge and experience re sugar. I really believe he needs help.

There are those who say that the private sector should take over and that it can do a better job. My question is do we not know what the private sector would do to turn around the industry to profitability. We should learn this and implement same. There has to be a reason why the World Bank supported the retention of sugar in government hands.

What I would like to see is something in the press re the present statistics re TC/TS (Tons of cane per ton of sugar) and the TSA of the various estates for a start. All I am hearing is increased prices and packaging.

I grew up in sugar. My father who commenced working for free became a sample boy at the lab and rose to be assistant factory manager. My cousin was a factory manager. I think I know something about sugar.

Yours faithfully,

Rajendra Bisessar