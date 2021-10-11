Herstelling Block V Community Policing Group expanding role

Dear Editor,

The Herstelling Block V Community Policing Group (CPG) has been in existence for approximately eight years and in its earliest years of formation conducted mobile, foot and ‘verandah’ patrols. Whilst the group of recent was forced to endure the ups and downs associated with management and governance, the current leadership and wider membership believes that the group is reflecting greater stability.

In the last two weeks the CPG undertook to expand its community portfolio and commenced with community self-help activities. These included environmental enhancement such as landscaping of road curbs and clearing of overgrown empty house lots. These activities were embarked upon as they also constitute a security hazard. It is important to note that these projects were self-resourced within the group. The CPG remains undecided on locating start-up capital or other ventures as it is cognizant of the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The reliability of national and regional government to intervene has been reviewed and conclusions drawn.

In the last month members of the community were forced to endure hit-and-run styled banditry especially during the early morning hours. Working citizens who must acquire transportation between 5 and 7 am became victims of motor-cycled driven criminals, some of whom were armed. One victim was a nurse in uniform, and in the process of the robbery, two CPG members who happened to be in the periphery had a gun pointed in their direction forcing them to take immediate cover. Suffice it to say this incident occurred in front of the former CPG’s chairman residence.

Currently the security profile of the CPG is severely limited in terms of what useable assets it possesses, but these limitations have nevertheless compelled the CPG to revisit the notion of community policing. With the community encircled by Perseverance, Farm and Mocha-Arcadia communities and with the new Diamond-Eccles interconnected highway soon to be operationalized, the CPG intends to construct a working plan that builds upon traditional concepts of policing and reinforcing same with post-modern techniques. This plan, the CPG believes, is necessary to mitigate against the superior armed and highly mobile criminals.

Excerpts of responses from varied community members include such observations as, “Government has not been paying attention (to our community) since it was opened. We have decided to take matters into our own hands,” Pierra Ming. Mr. Ming also reflected that the current conditions of the internal roads and streets are such that, “We have to endure severe damages to our vehicles. In some instances taxis and private cars off-load passengers so as to decrease the weight of the vehicles at some sections of many roads and streets.” Resident B. Lall noted that the CPG’s activities were ‘a good initiative undertaken by the group. The ambience has improved for both citizens and visitors.’ R. Scott observed that ‘overgrown (house) lots and street curbs are an immediate present security danger. These are ideal for ambushes.’ J. Rasheed noted that the project was an ‘out-of-the-book activity and believes that both the CPG and community stands to benefit.’ One other resident who did not want to be identified expressed her thanks to the CPG ‘for making her better.’

Sincerely,

Anil Singh

Chairman

Herstelling Block V CPG