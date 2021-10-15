Local agro-processors to benefit from IICA product packaging training

With efforts by Caribbean agro-processors to maximise access to intra- and extra-regional markets falling short of expectations largely on account of failure to meet extra-regional consumer packaging and labelling requirements, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) is taking steps to remedy this shortcoming by offering training in countries in the region whose export markets may be seriously threatened by below par packaging standards.

While local agro-processors have consistently secured good grades for product quality, many of them have told the Stabroek Business that they have missed out on what seemed to be potentially lucrative external markets on account of receiving low ratings for their packaging and labelling quality.