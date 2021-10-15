Boy, 4, among six more COVID deaths

A four-year-old Region One boy is among the country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities.
This was revealed by the Health Ministry in a press release yesterday which stated that six more deaths were recorded increasing the country’s total fatalities to 857. Further, 159 new cases of the virus were reported after some 1,007 new tests were done.
There are 3,739 active cases in the country with some 32 persons in the COVID-19 ICU. Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony yesterday stated that 134 persons hospitalised with COVID-19.