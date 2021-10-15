Exxon subsidiary seeking to lease residential apartments/townhouses

Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) says it is seeking to put in place multiple lease agreements for residential apartments/townhouses.

EEPGL, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, in a Facebook post said it is seeking to identify suppliers who can provide this type of accommodation in the following areas:

*East Bank Public Road, Vlissingen Road, Diamond and approximately 2.26 km east of the East Bank Public Road.

*La Grange, Demerara River, Wales and approximately 0.5 km west of the Demerara River.

*Schoonord, Demerara River, and Vreed-en-Hoop and approximately 0.96 km west of the Demerara River.

Requests for information are due on October 29.

All interested companies must be registered with the Centre for Local Business Development via www.centreguyana.com .