Guyana top performer again at CAPE, CSEC

Guyana has once again emerged as the top overall performer at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams as it recorded results higher than the regional average in 20 of the 33 subject areas offered by CXC.

This year’s performance was highlighted by the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC’s) Director of Operations (DOO) Dr Nicole Manning as she announced the results of the examination yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Although the results were released by CXC, Guyana is yet to announce this year’s top achievers. Education Minister Priya Manickchand yesterday stated that the announcement will be made soon as the examination department is currently conducting the necessary analysis while simultaneously preparing for the announcement of the National Grade Six Exams today.