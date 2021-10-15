Jordan says Nandlall allegations ‘baseless’

Former Finance Minister Winston Jordan yesterday said a series of allegations raised against him by Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC are false and baseless.

In a statement, Jordan was responding to allegations made by the Attorney General in an interview yesterday with Newsroom, the Guyana Times and the Guyana Chronicle.

Jordan noted that Nandlall said that a file into the conduct of the former Finance Minister will very shortly be sent to the Guyana Police Force for the commencement of a criminal investigation. Jordan noted that it was further alleged that he was implicated in a number of nefarious transactions.