Porter dies after walking in front of plane’s propeller

The scene at Kamarang today (Police photo)
An Air Services Limited porter died this afternoon after he was reported to have walked in front of the propeller of a plane that had landed at Kamarang, Region Seven.

The police in a statement today said that according to investigations, Nigel Rodrigues, 29,  “was imbibing at the Kamarang Landing, when Caravan 8R GFA piloted by a 55-year-old male pilot, landed at the airstrip and before the pilot could properly shut-off the engine, the victim walked in front of the plane’s propeller which chopped him severely about his body ..The scene was visited by a doctor, who pronounced the victim dead”.

The fatal incident occurred at 3 pm.