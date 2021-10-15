Porter dies after walking in front of plane’s propeller

An Air Services Limited porter died this afternoon after he was reported to have walked in front of the propeller of a plane that had landed at Kamarang, Region Seven.

The police in a statement today said that according to investigations, Nigel Rodrigues, 29, “was imbibing at the Kamarang Landing, when Caravan 8R GFA piloted by a 55-year-old male pilot, landed at the airstrip and before the pilot could properly shut-off the engine, the victim walked in front of the plane’s propeller which chopped him severely about his body ..The scene was visited by a doctor, who pronounced the victim dead”.

The fatal incident occurred at 3 pm.