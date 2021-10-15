Twenty-five years jail for ex-cops who raped woman in Turkeyen station

Ex-police constables Delon Chapman and Leon Ashby who raped a woman who had gone to the Turkeyen Police Station to make a report back in 2018, have each been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The sentences were handed down yesterday afternoon by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow who underscored their disregard in upholding the law and the Guyana Police Force’s motto “to serve and protect,” which they disgraced.

Highlighted by the judge also, was the convicts’ lack of remorse even in the face of the verdict rendered by their peers and their desire to shift blame onto others.