Confident ruggers on quest for sevens title -captain optimistic team will play to its best potential

A confident national men’s rugby sevens team departed for the Turks and Caicos last evening on a quest to end its title drought and return to the 592 with hardware.

Affectionately dubbed the ‘Green Machine’, the team is of an exciting mix of youth and experienced ruggers which will look to transform into robot mode this weekend when the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship is staged at Meridian Fields in Providenciales.

Prior to departure, Captain Jamal Angus told this publication that he is optimistic that the Theodore Henry coached outfit will play to its best potential. “It’s a nice blend, we have a fair bit of experience and youth in the side.”