Hemraj hammers 14 sixes in unbeaten 40-ball century

Chandrapaul Hemraj’s destructive century ensured Samp Army an eight-wicket win over Brampton Pacers yesterday in the Atlanta Open T20 2021.

Pacers won the toss and opted to bat, posting 160 for seven in their allotted overs but it was Hemraj’s brutal innings that saw his Army to 163 for two with eight overs to spare.

Hemraj faced just 40 balls in his innings with 14 of his 18 boundaries going for six. His innings was off to a flyer by the second over, hitting Khurram Chohan for a six over long off, followed by three more boundaries. Carlos Brown also faced the heat from the Strathavon-native as he was struck for three sixes in the seventh over, bringing up his half-century in 21 balls with a six over deep square leg during the 22-run over.

The 28-year-old quickly wrapped up the chase after brining up his triple figures with a four over long off followed by a six over midwicket and a four in the 12th over.

The left-hander added 42 for the opening partnership with Jaskaran Malhotra (22) and 73 with Monank Patel (11) for the second wicket stand.

Hemraj also shared an unbroken stand of 48 with Shehan Jayasuriya who ended on 12 not out. Shahid Ahmadzai and Khurram Chohan were the Pacers’ wicket takers.

Earlier, it was Hemraj’s former Caribbean Premier League teammate for the Guyana Amazon Warriors and United States of America captain, Saurabh Netravalkar, who orchestrated the restriction of the Pacers. He led the troops with figures of 3-28 and was supported by former Guyana Jaguars all-rounder, Raymon Reifer, who picked up 2-35. Justin Greaves and Malhotra also bagged a wicket each.

Jamaica’s Paul Palmer was the architect of Pacers’ innings with an unbeaten 98 coming from 56 balls. His innings was highlighted by six sixes and seven fours as he added 45 with Brown and 39 with his countryman, Chadwick Walton (20). No other batsman managed to reach double figures.