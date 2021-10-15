Persaud’s 69 not out leads West Coast Warriors to victory

A boundary-filled innings from Akshaya Persaud inspired the West Coast Warriors to a 26-run win over Cosmos Cricket Club in the New York National Cricket League/Rockaway Group T20 league.

The national left-hander piloted Warriors to 154 for four from their 15-over quota after winning the toss and electing to bat as rain forced the reduction in overs. Cosmos, in reply on the Flushing pitch, only managed 128 for four when their overs expired.

The 24-year-old Persaud carved six sixes and three boundaries on his way to 69 not out from 40 balls. He added 98 for the opening partnership alongside Cornelius Jaisingh who raced to 63 from 35 balls, hitting five sixes and five fours along the way. Extras was the next best tally with 11. Rajiv Doorjansingh was the pick of the bowlers and curtailed an explosive end to Warriors’ innings with figures of 3-14 from two overs. Towgeshwar Thakordeen was the other wicket taker, picking up 1-20 from his two overs.

In the chase, Ucil Armstrong struck early by removing both openers in the second over to end with 2-24. Nevertheless, Yudesh Shivpersaud looked to lead Cosmos to victory but was left stranded on 50 not out from 36 balls, laced with one six and five fours.

He added 32 for the third wicket with Naresh Persaud (17) and 78 for the fourth wicket alongside Akash Rahim who stroked two sixes and three fours during his 28-ball 39.