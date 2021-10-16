$1.4B in contracts signed for crucial road works in regions Four, Six and Seven

Contracts worth a total of $1.4 billion were signed yesterday for critical road construction and rehabilitation works in regions Four, Six and Seven, including the Moleson Creek to El Dorado, Corentyne road that will be vital for the construction of the Corentyne River Bridge.
Eight contracts were signed and Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill cautioned contractors to complete all projects in a timely manner. At the signing ceremony, held in the Ministry’s boardroom at Kingston, Georgetown, he also told contractors that they will be held accountable if quality works are not produced.