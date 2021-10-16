Ex-soldier pleads guilty to $58M gold heist -says pressures to provide for family led him from straight and narrow

Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Sergeant Keyon King has once again pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges stemming from August’s $58 million Wallison Enterprise gold heist at Kitty and he blamed pressures to provide for his family for driving him to participate in the crimes.

King, who is due to be sentenced next month following the completion of a probation report, appeared virtually at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he changed his not guilty plea to guilty. Four charges were previously read to King, 32, and Delroy Jackson, 37, and Peon Lee, 35, when they appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. Jackson and Lee both worked as security guards at Wallison Enterprise.