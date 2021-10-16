NGSA sees more passes in English, decline in Maths

A review of the results of this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) has shown that the students performed best in English Language while Mathematics had the lowest performance rate.

This was revealed at the announcement of the results at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, by Director of Operations, Examinations Services, Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Dr Nicole Manning.

Giving a report of the overall performance, Dr Manning said the examinations body was interested in not only the highest marks, but also the zero marks. The Council noted that for mathematics there was only one instances where a student scored full marks, while there were 10 instances where students scored zero marks. It was also mentioned that Mathematics had the lowest pass rate of 36.5 per cent compared to 42 per cent in 2019 and the overall performances by other subjects in 2021. Meanwhile English Language had the highest pass rate with 65.71 per cent compared to 57.45 per cent in 2019. The pass rate for Social Studies increased to 56.3 per cent compared to 37.22 per cent in 2019. There were fewer zero marks while a significant increase was noted for full marks for the two subjects. Science had a 40.12 per cent overall pass rate. The Director also remarked that there were nine zero marks for the subject with one student attaining full marks.