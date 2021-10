Guyana has so far received over 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.

This was revealed by the Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony during his COVID-19 update on Tuesday as he noted that Guyana, through the COVAX AMC component, has received a total of 305,420 doses of vaccines free of cost.

“To date we have received from COVAX 305,420 doses that would allow us to vaccinate at least 152,710 persons,” he said.