Man shot dead in Barbados after surviving accident

(Barbados Nation) Police identified the man who was shot and killed at Kendall Hill, Christ Church, yesterday morning as Miguel Taitt.

The 28-year-old lived in the same district and was killed around 7:35 a.m.

Five minutes earlier, officers at Oistins Police Station received information relative to a serious accident at the same location. A second report came at 7:35 a.m. indicating that gunshots were heard in the area and a man appeared to be injured. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered the body lying beside the road. Taitt was pronounced dead and identified by his next of kin.

Eyewitnesses also told Nation News he had just been involved in an accident. They said they were tending to his wounds and went inside to get more bandages when a figure came from a side track and multiple shots rang out.

By the time they went outside, Taitt was dead. This is the 21st murder for 2021.